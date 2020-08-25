DOE service provider tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting three Oahu public schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Aug. 24, the Department of Education (DOE) revealed a contracted service provider who visited three Oahu public schools tested positive for COVID-19.

The visits took place on Aug. 19 and 20, and the worker went to Campbell High, Ewa Makai Middle and Waipahu Elementary schools.

The DOE says this person’s interaction with students and staff was limited to a small group in one classroom.

Staff and parents of students who may have had contact with this person have been notified.

The DOE urges all staff, service providers, parents and students to perform a wellness check prior to arriving at a DOE campus or office. To take a wellness check, click here.

