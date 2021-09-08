DOE reports 89% of salaried employees are fully or partially vaccinated against COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education (DOE) on Wednesday announced that 89% of its salaried employees at schools and offices statewide are fully or partially vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Aug. 31. That rate represents 19,559 out of 21,980 employees.

The vaccination or weekly testing mandate went into effect on Aug. 30, following the governor’s emergency proclamation. Employees showing proof of vaccination are exempt from the weekly testing requirement.

“Keeping our schools safe and open for in-person learning takes effort from all of us,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a statement. “Increasing vaccination rates within our communities continues to be one of the best ways we can protect ourselves and those around us from COVID-19.”

The DOE reported that at the complex level, vaccination rates are currently as high as 94% in both the Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani and Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Areas.

