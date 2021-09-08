DOE reports 89% of salaried employees are fully or partially vaccinated against COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education (DOE) on Wednesday announced that 89% of its salaried employees at schools and offices statewide are fully or partially vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Aug. 31. That rate represents 19,559 out of 21,980 employees.

The vaccination or weekly testing mandate went into effect on Aug. 30, following the governor’s emergency proclamation. Employees showing proof of vaccination are exempt from the weekly testing requirement.

“Keeping our schools safe and open for in-person learning takes effort from all of us,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a statement. “Increasing vaccination rates within our communities continues to be one of the best ways we can protect ourselves and those around us from COVID-19.”

The DOE reported that at the complex level, vaccination rates are currently as high as 94% in both the Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani and Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Areas.

See the chart below.

Complex Area or HIDOE OfficeVaccination RateSalaried Employees
State offices95%1,047 of 1,107
Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area94%1,684 of 1,792
Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area94%1,616 of 1,721
Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area93%1,482 of 1,595
Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area92%1,656 of 1,796
Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area92%865 of 941
‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area91%1,445 of 1,591
Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area89%1,600 of 1,798
District offices88%1,173 of 1,335
Nānākuli-Wai‘anae Complex Area88%864 of 984
Kailua-Kalāheo Complex Area87%712 of 821
Castle-Kahuku Complex Area85%818 of 960
Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area84%1,514 of 1,797
Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area84%978 of 1,161
Kapa‘a-Kaua’i-Waimea Complex Area84%931 of 1,109
Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa84%644 of 770
Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area75%530 of 702
All HIDOE complex areas and offices89%19,559 of 21,890

