DOE reports 89% of salaried employees are fully or partially vaccinated against COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education (DOE) on Wednesday announced that 89% of its salaried employees at schools and offices statewide are fully or partially vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Aug. 31. That rate represents 19,559 out of 21,980 employees.
The vaccination or weekly testing mandate went into effect on Aug. 30, following the governor’s emergency proclamation. Employees showing proof of vaccination are exempt from the weekly testing requirement.
“Keeping our schools safe and open for in-person learning takes effort from all of us,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a statement. “Increasing vaccination rates within our communities continues to be one of the best ways we can protect ourselves and those around us from COVID-19.”
The DOE reported that at the complex level, vaccination rates are currently as high as 94% in both the Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani and Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Areas.
See the chart below.
|Complex Area or HIDOE Office
|Vaccination Rate
|Salaried Employees
|State offices
|95%
|1,047 of 1,107
|Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area
|94%
|1,684 of 1,792
|Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area
|94%
|1,616 of 1,721
|Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area
|93%
|1,482 of 1,595
|Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area
|92%
|1,656 of 1,796
|Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area
|92%
|865 of 941
|‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area
|91%
|1,445 of 1,591
|Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area
|89%
|1,600 of 1,798
|District offices
|88%
|1,173 of 1,335
|Nānākuli-Wai‘anae Complex Area
|88%
|864 of 984
|Kailua-Kalāheo Complex Area
|87%
|712 of 821
|Castle-Kahuku Complex Area
|85%
|818 of 960
|Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area
|84%
|1,514 of 1,797
|Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area
|84%
|978 of 1,161
|Kapa‘a-Kaua’i-Waimea Complex Area
|84%
|931 of 1,109
|Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa
|84%
|644 of 770
|Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area
|75%
|530 of 702
|All HIDOE complex areas and offices
|89%
|19,559 of 21,890