HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Education posted information on the upcoming furlough on Monday, Dec. 14 on its website. This is the furlough that Governor David Ige talked about on Dec. 9.

Starting January employees will take furlough days which means there will be no work and no pay for that day.

Cafeteria workers and substitute teachers are also not going to work on furlough days.

