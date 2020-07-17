DOE Grab-and-Go school meals program wraps up with over 1.3 million meals served

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Department of Education Grab-and-Go school meals program wrapped up Friday after more than 4 months of service.

The program provided over 1.3 million school meals to children 18-years-old or younger at nearly 80 public schools on Oahu, Kauaʻi, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island from March 23 through July 17.

The program provided free breakfasts and lunches to all children regardless of their enrollment at public, private or homeschools or eligibility for free and reduced-price meals.

School cafeterias and kitchens will now begin preparations for the new school year with maintenance and deep cleaning of facilities.

School meals will return to modified operations when schools reopen on August 4.

