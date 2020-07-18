Hawaii DOE extracurricular activities can start back up on Aug. 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Extracurricular activities under the Hawaii Department of Education can resume on August 19.

The DOE says that activities will include fall sports, in-person speech and debate team, marching band practice, and drama club rehearsals.

Activities will have to follow state and county declarations and safety protocols.

The date is subject to change as HIDOE continues to monitor the situation and guidance issued by health and government officials.

“We recognize the importance of extracurricular activities when it comes to the overall educational experience of our students. Given the current global health crisis, we are taking steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff while trying to balance a whole-child approach to learning that these programs provide,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said. “We will continue to work closely with medical and health officials to evaluate our processes and procedures as this pandemic evolves.”

Extracurricular and co-curricular activities include, but are not limited to, athletics, band, academic competitions and clubs. Specific examples include:

Fall sports: football, cheerleading, cross country, air rifle, girls volleyball, and bowling

Speech and debate team in-person meetings

Marching band practice

Drama club rehearsals

Staff professional development

HIDOE remains committed to reopening schools safely on Aug. 4 for the fall semester. For more information on the DOE’s back-to-school plan, click here.

