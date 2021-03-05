DOE employees receive state’s first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

Angel Ramos, Vice Principal at Kalakaua Middle School, was the first in Hawaii to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, March 5. (Courtesy: Department of Health)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Department of Education (DOE) employees at a clinic in Kaneohe on Friday.

The vaccination clinic on March 5 was run by the Department of Health (DOH) Behavioral Health Administration at the Windward Comprehensive Health Center.

“It is gratifying to see that so many people recognize the benefits this new vaccine offers,” State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a news release. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is similar to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in that they are all highly effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, but different because Johnson & Johnson is a single-shot regimen.”

DOE employee Kristi Dudoit received her Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, March 5. (Courtesy: Department of Health)

Hawaii’s first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrived on Wednesday, March 3. DOH soon sent emails to DOE employees who had expressed an interest in being vaccinated.

“The invitation had links allowing people to sign up for this clinic today or for a Moderna clinic here next week,” said Dr. Amy Curtis, DOH Adult Mental Health Division Administrator. “We had almost 500 people sign up for Johnson & Johnson in a day and a half. We are glad there is so much interest.”

DOE employee Brian Hammond received his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, March 5. (Courtesy: Department of Health)

Angel Ramos, Vice Principal at Kalakaua Middle School, was the first in Hawaii to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I watched (Dr. Anthony) Fauci on TV. He said that all three are good,” Ramos said. “So, I did not hesitate to take it.”

Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been shipped to Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai. More information about where and when Hawaii residents can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be announced in the coming days.