DOE confirms three positive coronvairus cases at Dole Middle School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An alert from the Department of Education after at least three positive coronavirus cases at an Oahu middle school.

Officials say the cases involve two employees and a student at Dole Middle School in Kalihi.

It’s still waiting for confirmation on two potential cases involving employees.

We’re told all affected areas have been professionally cleaned and close contacts notified.

The DOE says the cases do not appear to be connected because of the timing and where the individuals were on campus.

