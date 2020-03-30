DOE adds new schools to list of ‘grab and go’ meal locations

HONOLULU (KHON2)– The Department of Education announced that 10 school locations have been added to the current list for pickup of “grab and go” meals for all public and charter school students.

Parents or caregivers who pick up a meal must be accompanied by a child, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements.

Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday through Friday. For food safety, meals must be consumed by either 10 a.m. (breakfast) or 2 p.m. (lunch).

There will be no personal interaction between DOE employees and the community. All meals are placed in containers. Meals will be located outside of the cafeteria, preferably closest to a driveway or natural access point on the campus.

The following schools that are being added on a staggered basis are:

Starting Monday, March 30

Central Oahu

Kaala Elementary School

Kipapa Elementary School

Maui District

Lokelani Intermediate School

Starting Wednesday, April 1

Leeward Oahu

August Ahrens Elementary School

Barbers Point Elementary School

Ewa Beach Elementary School

Honowai Elementary School

Windward Oahu

Hauula Elementary School

Starting Monday, April 6

Hawaii Island

Hilo Union Elementary School

The following schools will continue to be meal pickup locations:

Oahu:

Honolulu

Dole Middle School

Farrington High School

Kaimuki High School

McKinley High School

Central

Makalapa Elementary School

Leilehua High School

Waialua High & Intermediate School

Leeward

August Ahrens Elementary School

Maile Elementary School

Nanaikapono Elementary School

Waianae Intermediate School

Waipahu Elementary School

Campbell High School

Kapolei High School

Nanakuli High & Intermediate School

Waianae High School

Windward

Kailua Elementary School

Kahaluu Elementary School

King Intermediate School

Kahuku High & Intermediate School

Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate School

Neighbor Islands:

Hawaii Island

Kahakai Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

Waimea Elementary School

Kohala High School

Konawaena High School

Waiakea High School

Kau High & Pahala Elementary School

Pahoa High & Intermediate School

Maui, Molokai, Lanai

Kahului Elementary School

Kalama Intermediate School

Lahaina Intermediate School

Hana High & Elementary School

Lanai High School

Molokai High School

Kauai

Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School

Kapaa High School

Waimea High School