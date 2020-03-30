DOE adds new schools to list of ‘grab and go’ meal locations

HONOLULU (KHON2)– The Department of Education announced that 10 school locations have been added to the current list for pickup of “grab and go” meals for all public and charter school students.
Parents or caregivers who pick up a meal must be accompanied by a child, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements.
Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday through Friday. For food safety, meals must be consumed by either 10 a.m. (breakfast) or 2 p.m. (lunch).
There will be no personal interaction between DOE employees and the community. All meals are placed in containers. Meals will be located outside of the cafeteria, preferably closest to a driveway or natural access point on the campus.
The following schools that are being added on a staggered basis are:
Starting Monday, March 30
Central Oahu
Kaala Elementary School
Kipapa Elementary School
Maui District
Lokelani Intermediate School
Starting Wednesday, April 1
Leeward Oahu
August Ahrens Elementary School
Barbers Point Elementary School
Ewa Beach Elementary School
Honowai Elementary School
Windward Oahu
Hauula Elementary School
Starting Monday, April 6
Hawaii Island
Hilo Union Elementary School
The following schools will continue to be meal pickup locations:
Oahu:
Honolulu
Dole Middle School
Farrington High School
Kaimuki High School
McKinley High School
Central
Makalapa Elementary School
Leilehua High School
Waialua High & Intermediate School
Leeward
August Ahrens Elementary School
Maile Elementary School
Nanaikapono Elementary School
Waianae Intermediate School
Waipahu Elementary School
Campbell High School
Kapolei High School
Nanakuli High & Intermediate School
Waianae High School
Windward
Kailua Elementary School
Kahaluu Elementary School
King Intermediate School
Kahuku High & Intermediate School
Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate School
Neighbor Islands:
Hawaii Island
Kahakai Elementary School
Mountain View Elementary School
Waimea Elementary School
Kohala High School
Konawaena High School
Waiakea High School
Kau High & Pahala Elementary School
Pahoa High & Intermediate School
Maui, Molokai, Lanai
Kahului Elementary School
Kalama Intermediate School
Lahaina Intermediate School
Hana High & Elementary School
Lanai High School
Molokai High School
Kauai
Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School
Kapaa High School
Waimea High School