Doctors of Waikiki offering in-clinic, drive-through COVID-19 blood tests to first responders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Doctors of Waikiki is now offering In-Clinic (April 15th) & Drive-Thru (April 16th-19th) COVID-19 Blood Tests to first responders only.

They say that they hope to offer the testing next to all essential workers and then followed by the general public.

“Right now the priority is keeping our First Responders, who have direct contact with patients, safe and healthy,” said the group.

They plan to share the information they collect during this testing with the Department of Health so they can see how they can get segments of the population back to work.

Doctors of Waikiki has defined first responders as:

Police

Fire

EMS/EMT

Doctors

Nurses

Medical Assistants (MA)

Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA)

Respiratory Therapist (RT)

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN)

Nursing Home Staff

In-clinic testing will be on Wednesday, April 15, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Drive-through testing will be on Thursday, April 16 through April 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is by appointment only.

They ask to schedule your appointment online on their website. They are offering multiple appointments at the same time each day.

Here’s what to bring to your appointment:

Insurance card Driver’s license or ID First Responder Worker ID Badge or Mayor’s First Responder Letter

Additional passengers in the car of the drive-through testing, if they desire to be tested, must also be a first responder and must complete the form online.