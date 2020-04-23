Doctors of Waikiki now offering COVID-19 blood tests to essential workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Doctors of Waikiki is now offering in-clinic COVID-19 rapid blood tests to essential workers from April 20 through April 27.

This will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Testing will be Rapid Antibody with or without nasal PCR swab determined by a medical provider.

Doctors of Waikiki says that test kits are limited and that their priority is keeping first responders and essential workers who have direct contact with patients safe and healthy.

So what’s considered an ‘essential worker’? Doctors of Waikiki compiled a full list.

Health Care Operations

research and laboratory services

hospitals

walk-in-care health facilities

veterinary and animal health services

elder care

medical wholesale and distribution

home health care workers or aides

doctor and dentist offices

nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities

medical supplies and equipment providers

Infrastructure

utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission

public water and wastewater

telecommunications and data centers

airports/airlines

transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages

Manufacturing

food processing, including all foods and beverages

chemicals

medical equipment/instruments

pharmaceuticals

safety and sanitary products

telecommunications

microelectronics/semi-conductor

agriculture/farms

paper products

Retail

grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

pharmacies

convenience stores

farmer’s markets

gas stations

restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

hardware and building material stores

Services

trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal

mail and shipping services

laundromats/dry cleaning

building cleaning and maintenance

child care services

auto repair

warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

storage for essential businesses

animal shelters or animal care or management

Financial Institutions

banks

insurance

payroll

accounting

Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantages populations

homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

food banks

human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

Construction

skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers

other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes

Defense

defense and natural security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government

Services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other essential businesses

law enforcement

fire prevention and response

building code enforcement

security

emergency management and response

building cleaners or janitors

general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

automotive repair

disinfection

doormen

Vendors that provide essential services or products

logistics

technology support

child care programs and services

government-owned or leased buildings

essential government services

Drive-through testing will be on April 16 through April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To get tested, schedule an appointment online.

Participation Insurance and Verification

Visit doctorsofwaikiki.com for a complete listing of our participating health insurance plans. HMO, Kaiser, and Tricare plans require an authorization or referral in order to be treated by our healthcare providers. You must obtain an authorization or referral approval form from your health insurance prior to scheduling your appointment. Doctors of Waikiki is not participating with all Quest and Medicaid Plans. The patient is responsible for knowing their health insurance policy. Please contact your health insurance directly to obtain more information on your health insurance benefits. Doctors of Waikiki Urgent Care clinic will verify that you are an essential worker, check for insurance eligibility and benefits prior to your appointment. Patients will be expected to pay their copay/coinsurance for the evaluation and services rendered by our healthcare care provider at the time of visit. There is no patient out-of-pocket expense for the administration of the COVID-19 Blood Test.

Parking

Parking is limited. It is recommended being dropped off or street parking along Ala Wai.

Bring this to your appointment

Insurance card Driver’s license or ID Essential worker ID badge, mayor’s essential worker letter, business card, pay stub, or the document you submitted only proving you are an essential worker. Face mask is required to be worn (make sure you and whoever is in the vehicle with you is wearing a face mask)

Doctors of Waikiki is located at 120 Kaiulani Avenue, Suite KW10&11, Honolulu, Hawaii, 96815.

To get into contact with them, call (808) 922-2112 or email them at covid19@doctorsofwaikiki.com.