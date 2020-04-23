Doctors of Waikiki now offering COVID-19 blood tests to essential workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Doctors of Waikiki is now offering in-clinic COVID-19 rapid blood tests to essential workers from April 20 through April 27.
This will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Testing will be Rapid Antibody with or without nasal PCR swab determined by a medical provider.
Doctors of Waikiki says that test kits are limited and that their priority is keeping first responders and essential workers who have direct contact with patients safe and healthy.
So what’s considered an ‘essential worker’? Doctors of Waikiki compiled a full list.
Health Care Operations
- research and laboratory services
- hospitals
- walk-in-care health facilities
- veterinary and animal health services
- elder care
- medical wholesale and distribution
- home health care workers or aides
- doctor and dentist offices
- nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities
- medical supplies and equipment providers
Infrastructure
- utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission
- public water and wastewater
- telecommunications and data centers
- airports/airlines
- transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages
Manufacturing
- food processing, including all foods and beverages
- chemicals
- medical equipment/instruments
- pharmaceuticals
- safety and sanitary products
- telecommunications
- microelectronics/semi-conductor
- agriculture/farms
- paper products
Retail
- grocery stores including all food and beverage stores
- pharmacies
- convenience stores
- farmer’s markets
- gas stations
- restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)
- hardware and building material stores
Services
- trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal
- mail and shipping services
- laundromats/dry cleaning
- building cleaning and maintenance
- child care services
- auto repair
- warehouse/distribution and fulfillment
- funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries
- storage for essential businesses
- animal shelters or animal care or management
Financial Institutions
- banks
- insurance
- payroll
- accounting
Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantages populations
- homeless shelters and congregate care facilities
- food banks
- human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support
Construction
- skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers
- other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes
Defense
- defense and natural security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government
Services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other essential businesses
- law enforcement
- fire prevention and response
- building code enforcement
- security
- emergency management and response
- building cleaners or janitors
- general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor
- automotive repair
- disinfection
- doormen
Vendors that provide essential services or products
- logistics
- technology support
- child care programs and services
- government-owned or leased buildings
- essential government services
Drive-through testing will be on April 16 through April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To get tested, schedule an appointment online.
Participation Insurance and Verification
Visit doctorsofwaikiki.com for a complete listing of our participating health insurance plans. HMO, Kaiser, and Tricare plans require an authorization or referral in order to be treated by our healthcare providers. You must obtain an authorization or referral approval form from your health insurance prior to scheduling your appointment. Doctors of Waikiki is not participating with all Quest and Medicaid Plans. The patient is responsible for knowing their health insurance policy. Please contact your health insurance directly to obtain more information on your health insurance benefits. Doctors of Waikiki Urgent Care clinic will verify that you are an essential worker, check for insurance eligibility and benefits prior to your appointment. Patients will be expected to pay their copay/coinsurance for the evaluation and services rendered by our healthcare care provider at the time of visit. There is no patient out-of-pocket expense for the administration of the COVID-19 Blood Test.
Parking
Parking is limited. It is recommended being dropped off or street parking along Ala Wai.
Bring this to your appointment
- Insurance card
- Driver’s license or ID
- Essential worker ID badge, mayor’s essential worker letter, business card, pay stub, or the document you submitted only proving you are an essential worker.
- Face mask is required to be worn (make sure you and whoever is in the vehicle with you is wearing a face mask)
Doctors of Waikiki is located at 120 Kaiulani Avenue, Suite KW10&11, Honolulu, Hawaii, 96815.
To get into contact with them, call (808) 922-2112 or email them at covid19@doctorsofwaikiki.com.