Doctors of Waikiki extend daily COVID-19 testing to Sept. 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The “Doctors of Waikiki” are offering four types of COVID-19 tests available to the public now through Sept. 30.

In-clinic ongoing testing is being conducted from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The four types of tests listed below are all approved by the Emergency Use Authority (EUA) and Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and have shown a 90% accuracy rate, according to Doctors of Waikiki.

Nasopharyngeal Covid-19 PCR

Venous Serology Antibody Covid-19

Rapid Whole Blood Antibody Covid-19

Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Nasal Swab Testing

Doctors of Waikiki says they have treated 10% of all COVID-19 patients on O’ahu and so far all those treated have resulted in zero hospitalizations and no known spread of COVID-19 to any of the clinic’s staff.

The clinic says it plans to share the information they collect during this testing with the Department of Health to help further detail how to contain the spread of the virus.

Doctors of Waikiki are also offering COVID-19 risk assessment, mitigation consulting, training and expertise by licensed medical practitioners.

In order to get a COVID-19 test from the clinic, you must have a government-issued photo ID, proof of insurance, and wear a non-medical grade face covering throughout your visit.

Tests are conducted by appointment only and can be scheduled on their website.

