Doctor testing Hawaii residents for COVID-19 expects to see a surge in positive cases

Another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site was held today at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. The free testing site was put on by the city and Premier Medical Group Hawaii.

Dr. Scott Miscovich is leading the drive-thru test sites. He said most of the people who showed up today met the criteria to be tested.

“80% of everyone is very legitimate and more than passes criteria, and we are swabbing,” Dr. Miscovich said.

Dr. Miscovich added that Hawaii residents are listening and following the guidelines from officials.

“100% of those people have home quarantined and followed advice. They don’t have a test even pending, but they stayed away,” Dr. Miscovich said about the people who thought they could potentially have the coronavirus.

Dr. Miscovich has been on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus. He and his team held another drive-thru testing site last weekend in Kakaako. He said Hawaii can expect to see an increase in positive cases in the near future.

“The people of Hawaii need to know, we are going to see a massive surge. It does not mean that we have a massive new influx. This is just the data we’re getting today is coming from the last 10 days,” Dr. Miscovich explained about the lag in testing results.

However, he adds that testing is getting faster, and a new blood test can help speed up results.

“We have a pilot on a device right now, which is a 10 minute blood test, and that pilot is about 95% accurate,” Dr. Miscovich said about the new form of testing. He said the blood test is used for patients with a high probability of having the virus. “It still needs to be quantified with a nasal swab,” he said.

Healthcare workers tested paitents all Saturday, even in the rain. They will be testing Oahu residents again on Sunday, March 29th at Kakaako Waterfront Park.

For more information on tomorrow’s testing site, click here.