Doctor say 79-year-old COVID-19 patient ‘Beat the Odds’ leaves ICU

A COVID-19 elderly patient is getting another chance at life after doctors at the Straub Medical Center said it was likely he would not make it, however, he now recovers next to his wife a day after celebrating his birthday.

Paul Greenslade was in the intensive care unit, breathing with the help of a ventilator for nearly two weeks.

Greenslade said, “When I went home today, I walked through the general department doors and there’s almighty noise of people cheering and taking pictures and everything, very touching.”

The people cheering were medical staff who celebrated Greenslade’s health, but not too long ago his case seemed dire.

Greenslade and his wife, Karen, visit the islands yearly for the past 16 years. Their stay is usually seven-weeks long, and on their sixth week on holiday, he began to feel cold-like symptoms and it quickly escalated.

Greenslade said, “And I had complications on top of that, that’s what dragged it out a bit, pneumonia and things like that.”

Doctor Jonathan Paladino, Director of Critical Care at Hawaii Pacific Health, oversaw Greenslade’s care, they put him under a medically induced coma and on a ventilator soon after being hospitalized.

“He really beat the odds, he wasn’t somebody by the numbers you would have expected to make it,” Dr. Paladino said. “We pretty much threw the kitchen sink at him that we could think to help him because he was extremely sick and multiple systems were failing on this gentleman and we didn’t think he was going to make it.”

The doctor said part of Greenslade’s treatment included “hydroxychloroquine”, a drug used to treat Malaria, it is the drug President Donald Trump mentioned during press conferences.

“The data is mixed, we are not completely clear where the data is going to come down on this,” Paladino said. “But there was enough evidence there where it tipped the risk versus benefit ratio in the favor of allowing him to try.”

Paladino said they put a team of about nine people to look after Greenslade’s health. He said part of this success story was having the ability to focus on him, other hard-hit states are not able to provide such care due to the number of intensive care patients.

Greenslade is glad to be out of the hospital and next to his wife who he spent three weeks away from, but he is still on his way to full recovery.

“Well I hadn’t seen my wife for three weeks and we’re not divorced we get along alright, so I missed it,” Greenslade said. “I’m feeling pretty good, I am just extremely weak, extremely weak, that’s the frustration you know, you could push me over with a feather.”

Greenslade will have a video check-in with a doctor to follow-up on his progress, and once they return to England, similar to Hawaii, the couple will need to quarantine inside their home.