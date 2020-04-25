Do not consume Lysol, the company warns after ‘sarcastic’ suggestion by U.S. President

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An urgent warning from the company that makes Lysol — do not consume it.

This comes after the president suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants to protect people from the coronavirus.

The maker Reckitt Benckiser warned that human consumption of disinfectant products is dangerous. And that, “under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route.”

Now the president is saying, the suggestion was merely sarcasm.

“I answered the question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” said United States President Donald Trump. “I was asked a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside, but it does kill it and would kill it on the hands and make things much better. That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to the reporters.”

Lysol’s maker said it issued the statement after “recent speculation and social media activity.”