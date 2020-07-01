DMV kiosks charge $3 convenience fee

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You’ll have to pay extra if you’re using the self service kiosks to renew your motor vehicle registration.

Starting July 1, drivers will be charged a $3 convenience fee which is on top of a 2.5 percent fee if you use a credit or debit card to pay.

The city says the fees go toward continuing this service, especially since satellite city halls were closed due to the pandemic.

