DLNR to close Puna Trail and Haena Beach

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced more closures for the Big Island on Friday, Sept. 4.

According to officials, the Puna Trail and Haena Beach, which is also known as Shipman’s Beach, in the Puna District will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 12 a.m.

The DLNR also announced the closure of all state beach parks and the J-7 Ranch, which is also known as ‘Narnia.’ This was put into effect on Friday, Sept. 4, along with Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim’s closure for all county beach parks on the island.

Officials say that this is to discourage large gatherings.

These closures will remain in effect at least through Sept. 18, 2020.

The DLNR revealed that surveys that were conducted in April 2020 by staff from the state’s Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program showed an eight-fold increase of usage of the Puna Trail, compared to the data from 2019.

At that time an average of 16 people a day used the trail, while the COVID-19 survey period showed an average of 140 users each day, the DLNR reported.

