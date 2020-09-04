DLNR to close all state beach parks on the Big Island starting Sept. 4

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — With the recent announcement of Hawaii Island’s county beach park closure, the DLNR will also close all state coastal and beach park areas on the island on Friday, Sept. 4.

This will take effect through Sept. 18.

The closure is to prevent large gatherings on the island, according to county officials, particularly during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

At all affected parks, gates will remain locked and parking lots will be closed.

Lapakahi State Historical Park

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

Kekaha Kai State Park

Kiholo State Park Reserve

Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park (Land areas closed, bay waters open for boating and ocean recreation under COVID restrictions)

MacKenzie State Recreation Area

Traversing through the closed parks to get into the water is allowed.

