HONOLULU (KHON2) — State enforcement officers patrolling the ocean say despite the crowds, there were few problems reported across the islands.

Most of the issues were parking-related.

Officers did issue several boating violations at Kaneohe Bay.

DLNR says overall people were well behaved for Memorial Day weekend, and people were just having a good time enjoying the beautiful weather.