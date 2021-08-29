DLNR officials break up large gathering at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline; four people cited

HONOLULU (KHON2) — DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers and HPD broke up a large gathering at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Saturday.

DLNR reports about 300 to 400 people were at the gathering without a mask, and not socially distanced.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Four people were cited for having unpermitted generators and sound equipment in the park.

DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla said the event was posted on social media.

He said most of the attendees were college aged.

Check out more news from around Hawaii