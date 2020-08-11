DLNR closes all forest trails on O’ahu following massive COVID-19 surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With twelve straight days of triple-digit positive COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i, the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DLNR DOFAW) is closing all state forest land trails effective immediately on August 10.

This includes all trails in the Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program.

On August 7, DLNR announced the closure of all O‘ahu state parks, waysides, lookouts, scenic shorelines, recreation areas and monuments. Now all trails in the state parks system have been added to the list.

The request to add these trails was made by the City and County of Honolulu.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said, “While we know how disappointing this is to many people, we all must accept these temporary inconveniences until the coronavirus surge is no longer an issue, for the safety and health of everyone in Hawai‘i.”

