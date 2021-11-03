DLIR to reopen offices statewide for in-person services in December

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) on Wednesday announced that it will reopen offices statewide beginning on Dec. 1.

The expansion of in-person services is a result of decreased COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination rates in Hawaii. Those visiting the office will need to show proof of full vaccination or testing prior to entry, in accordance with Gov. David Ige’s executive order. Masks will also be required.

Services from all programs in the department will be available Wednesdays through Fridays. Phone appointments for general unemployment insurance and claims adjudication services will continue on Mondays and Tuesdays. Click here to make an appointment.

Hawaii’s unemployment offices were originally scheduled to reopen on Sept. 7, however, the date was pushed back due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. DLIR instead expanded phone appointments.

Click here for more information about unemployment insurance and other labor issues.