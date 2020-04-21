DLIR Director Scott Murakami answers questions on unemployment claims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people are struggling financially during this COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, more than one-third of Hawaii’s workforce has been affected and unemployment claims have skyrocketed to more than 240,000.

The State’s unemployment office has been overwhelmed but other state workers are coming together to help out. Scott Murakami, Director of Labor and Industrial Relations, joined us for an update.

To contact the UI office, call (833) 901-2275 or (833) 901-2272.

