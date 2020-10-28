DLIR begins offering Federal-State Extended Benefits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) is offering Federal-State Extended Benefits (EB) to Hawaii workers who have exhausted their state and federal jobless benefits. The EB became available on Oct. 27.

The Federal-State benefits will be for the same amount as the regular state unemployment insurance.

Claimants must be unemployed or underemployed and be able to work. The EB provides an additional 13 weeks of compensation to jobless workers.

“The Extended Benefits program provides a much-needed safety net for Hawaii claimants who have exhausted their current benefits and are still dealing with the long-term effects of unemployment due to COVID-19,” said DLIR Director Anne Eustaquio. “Potentially eligible individuals will be identified and notified by mail and advised to apply for benefits online.”

For a detailed chart on how to apply, click here.

For detailed questions on unemployment insurance and other labor issues, click here.

