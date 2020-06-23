Distance learning survey results to be used in planning next year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education released its results of a recent distance-learning survey.

Nearly 9,000 students were surveyed.

Of those, 83 percent of students said they learned through online devices..

There were 22 percent that learned through paper packets.

As for the 61 percent of teachers who participated, 31 percent of elementary teachers reported 61 to 100-percent of students consistently participated.

There were 10 percent of middle and high school teachers reported the same amount of participation.

The DOE will use the results when planning for the next school year.

