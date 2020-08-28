Distance learning extends through first quarter for most students, some parents have concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) announced on Aug. 27 that it is extending distance learning for most public students statewide through the first quarter ending Oct. 2.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) applauds the DOE for extending the learn-from-home phase but said there are still too many students and teachers on campuses. Some parents said they understand it is safer for their kids to distance learn, but are concerned they are losing out on valuable social interactions.

The extension applies to all Oahu public schools and most neighbor island schools with the exception of Hana High & Elementary on Maui and Kilohana Elementary, Maunaloa Elementary and Molokai Middle schools, which will continue their current teaching format.

“This is something HSTA has been advocating for weeks and glad decision is being made,” said HSTA President Corey Rosenlee.

But Rosenlee said there are still thousands of students and teachers on campuses every day.

According to an HSTA survey, only 36% of schools are doing full distance learning. Many schools are still offering in-person classes to special education students, English learners, homeless, and disadvantaged students. Not to mention the teachers who have to report to campuses to teach.

“By having so many teachers and students on campuses we are still having outbreaks at our schools,” Rosenlee explained.

Rosenlee said that close to 30 campuses have had COVID-19 cases since July.

While most parents understand and agree that it is safer for their kids to distance learn, they said it doesn’t make it any easier.

Kailua resident Kainoa Hoolulu has four kids in at least two different public schools.

“It is what it is. I get that it’s better for the kids, safer for our families safety, but it comes with struggles. I have four kids that are in school and a three-month-old baby at home. It’s not the easiest thing in the world.”

Hoolulu said he has a kindergartener, a second grader, a third grader and a seventh grader.

“I’m not a teacher but I have to kind of be there for the three younger ones. The older one can pretty much handle it — I mean it’s a new school but he can handle it– but my younger three are in class at the same time so it’s kind of hard to jump back-and-forth between three different classes.”

Hoolulu feels his kids are losing out on one of the the most important parts of school.

“To see my kids go through school without interpersonal connections with teachers or other students is–I don’t know that that’s a great thing because that’s how you learn.”

Kaneohe resident Mark Carreira said he thinks kids need to be back in school.

Carreira said he has three kids, his oldest is a senior in public school.

“I think it’s harder for the parents than it is for the children making adjustments to what’s going on with distance learning,” said Carreira.

He said he notices a difference in the level of education she’s getting.

“It seems like this year the teachers might have a better handle on things, on how to approach the distance learning. The curriculum is probably a little bit less than in class but I think it’s a lot more than just the curriculum the students are missing out on.”

In a statement, the DOE said they are working with officials to see if and when students can safely return to in person blended learning models and that they will communicate with schools and families as decisions are made.

Latest Stories on KHON2