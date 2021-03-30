Disney’s ‘Moana’ featured for three nights at MACC drive in movies

KAHULUI. Hawaii (KHOn2) — The Maui Arts and Cultural Center is hosting another one of its Starry Night cinema drive-in.

You can watch the Disney film “Moana” right from the comfort of your own vehicle.

It’ll also air an Olelo Hawaii version of the film with English subtitles Sunday, April 11.

Admission is free, but you’ll need to register in advanced online or by phone.

Visit MauiArts.org or by call the MACC Box Office at 242-SHOW (7469).

The MACC Box Office phones are available Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.