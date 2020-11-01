Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa begins phased re-opening

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa starts a phased reopening Nov. 1.
Not all the rooms, restaurants and amenities will be available right away.
According to its website, the hotel is increasing cleaning procedures especially in high touch areas to help protect guests from covid-19.
The resort is also asking guests to consider online check-in.
