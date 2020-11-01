Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa begins phased re-opening

After being closed for months, Disney’s Aulani resort will soon be back in business.

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa starts a phased reopening Nov. 1.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Not all the rooms, restaurants and amenities will be available right away.

According to its website, the hotel is increasing cleaning procedures especially in high touch areas to help protect guests from covid-19.

The resort is also asking guests to consider online check-in.

Latest Stories on KHON2