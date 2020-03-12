Disneyland, California Adventure and Universal Studios Hollywood among theme parks closing doors due to coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The happiest place on earth is about to be the loneliest place on earth. Disney World, Disneyland and California Adventure are temporarily closing their doors due to coronavirus concerns. They are the latest in a string of closures, delays and cancellations citing the virus as the reason. The parks will close beginning March 14 and will remain closed through the end of the month. The company said they will follow the guidance of officials and agencies.
Universal Studios Hollywood also announced that, out of an abundance of caution, they too will temporarily close beginning March 14. They anticipate reopening on March 28. Universal CityWalk will remain open. Guests can call (800) 864-8377, option 9 with questions regarding tickets.
