Disney Cruise Line setting sail for Hawaii in 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Disney Wonder ship will be setting sail for Hawaii in 2022, Disney Cruise Line announced.

The company said that the public will be able to book their 10-night trip on Thursday, Oct. 22. The ship will stop in Nawiliwili, Kahului and Honolulu in April and May 2022.

Disney extended its suspension of all cruise departures through Dec. 6, 2020, due to the pandemic. The company did not say if it will extend the suspension through 2021.

