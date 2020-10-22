Disney Cruise Line setting sail for Hawaii in 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Disney Wonder ship will be setting sail for Hawaii in 2022, Disney Cruise Line announced.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
The company said that the public will be able to book their 10-night trip on Thursday, Oct. 22. The ship will stop in Nawiliwili, Kahului and Honolulu in April and May 2022.
Disney extended its suspension of all cruise departures through Dec. 6, 2020, due to the pandemic. The company did not say if it will extend the suspension through 2021.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- With no post-arrival travel test, Oahu hopes state’s surveillance numbers come quickly
- Surgeon General to plead not guilty for emergency order violation
- Positive COVID-19 cases on Lanai jump to 16
- Mayor Victorino announces voluntary post-arrival testing program for Maui County
- Mayor Caldwell cautions against letting guard down as Oahu enters Tier 2