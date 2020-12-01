HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu households that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting help in the form of $500 cash cards.
Four-thousand households will receive the cards which can be used for food and basic necessities.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Location yet to be determined for UH-SJSU game; Aloha Stadium not an option
- Ewa Beach City Mill set to reopen after 3 employees tested positive for COVID-19
- America’s growing debt crisis sparks concerns for future generations
- New program offers former Hawaii residents remote work in the state
- Direct cash going to Honolulu households affected by COVID-19