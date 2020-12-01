Direct cash going to Honolulu households affected by COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu households that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting help in the form of $500 cash cards.

Four-thousand households will receive the cards which can be used for food and basic necessities.

