Direct care nurse at 15 Craigside tests COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A direct care registered nurse in the health care center at 15 Craigside has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to company officials, the Department of Health is working to identify those who have been in close contact with the employee. Officials say that the nurse also works at another health care employer.

Mass testing will be conducted for all residents and employees with the help of Premier Medical Group.

