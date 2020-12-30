Diner en Blanc to hold free virtual New Year’s Eve party

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Le Diner en Blanc Honolulu will be hosting a virtual New Year’s Eve party to ring in 2021 on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The event is free and everyone is welcome to register. Diner en Blanc encourages guests to decorate their homes and dress up in white.

“Because we don’t anticipate a lot of options for New Year’s Eve this year, we thought we would give people a chance to do something special,” said Malie Moran, the co-host of Diner en Blanc Honolulu. “You know, give them a themed party where we can support them with the resources and tips on how to recreate the Diner en Blanc experience at home,” she added.

The Alohilani Resort in Waikiki is also partnering with Le Diner en Blanc Honolulu and offering a special holiday menu.

To register and learn more about the Diner en Blanc virtual New Year’s Eve party, click here.