Dine-in permitted for Oahu restaurants starting June 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that customers will be able to dine-in at Oahu restaurants starting on Friday, June 5.
As for bars and nightclubs, those operations will remain closed. Self-service buffets and drink stations will also not be allowed.
Mayor Caldwell said that Oahu restaurants will be allowed to reopen under the following requirements:
- Continued compliance with all State of Hawaii and City regulatory and legal standards for operating a food services business
- Compliance with Social Distancing Requirements (as modified in Section 12 of the Mayor’s Emergency Order)
- Dining groups must be limited to a maximum of ten individuals per group (regardless of household membership)
- Cleaning and disinfecting must be conducted in compliance with the
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance
- Restaurant employees must wear face coverings during their shift – cooks and kitchen staff that do not interact with the public are encouraged but not required to wear face coverings
- Hourly touch-point sanitization (workstations, equipment, screens, doorknobs, restrooms, etc.) is required
- Frequent hand washing/sanitizing by employees is required
The guidelines for restaurants will also include a pilot sidewalk/outdoor dining opportunity at certain restaurants that abut City properties, including certain sidewalks.
The City will roll out its sidewalk/outdoor dining application and temporary permit form shortly for interested restaurants that wish to take advantage of this unique opportunity.
Here’s the full list of guidelines:
