Dine-in permitted for Oahu restaurants starting June 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that customers will be able to dine-in at Oahu restaurants starting on Friday, June 5.

As for bars and nightclubs, those operations will remain closed. Self-service buffets and drink stations will also not be allowed.

Mayor Caldwell said that Oahu restaurants will be allowed to reopen under the following requirements:

Continued compliance with all State of Hawaii and City regulatory and legal standards for operating a food services business

Compliance with Social Distancing Requirements (as modified in Section 12 of the Mayor’s Emergency Order)

Dining groups must be limited to a maximum of ten individuals per group (regardless of household membership)

Cleaning and disinfecting must be conducted in compliance with the

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance

Restaurant employees must wear face coverings during their shift – cooks and kitchen staff that do not interact with the public are encouraged but not required to wear face coverings

Hourly touch-point sanitization (workstations, equipment, screens, doorknobs, restrooms, etc.) is required

Frequent hand washing/sanitizing by employees is required

The guidelines for restaurants will also include a pilot sidewalk/outdoor dining opportunity at certain restaurants that abut City properties, including certain sidewalks.

The City will roll out its sidewalk/outdoor dining application and temporary permit form shortly for interested restaurants that wish to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Here’s the full list of guidelines:

