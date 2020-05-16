Live Now
Dine-in given green light to Oahu restaurants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Customers can once again dine-in their favorite restaurants starting June 5, according to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Mayor Caldwell says that he picked June 5, which is still more than three weeks away, because he wanted to see what happens after retailers have been open. That will give him and restaurants the flexibility to make adjustments.

Gov. David Ige approved the notion for restaurants reopening on Oahu. Officials say, however, that there will be certain restrictions.

Those restrictions are still in the process of being finalized, according to the mayor’s office. The guidelines will be announced in the coming week.

