Dillingham Saimin closed indefinitely as pandemic hits business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A well-known restaurant in Kalihi is closing its doors.

Dillingham Saimin announced online that after 64 years of service, it will be closing its doors indefinitely. The restaurant says that it was among the small businesses that were unable to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But hope isn’t completely lost for the mom and pop shop.

“We are however, working on a few projects and may open once again when this pandemic is pau but for now, please do nor forget about us as we will not forget about all of you!” wrote Dillingham Saimin in a social media post.

