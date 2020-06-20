Digital Exclusive: Local Comedians host “Black Laughs Matter” for Juneteenth Weekend

In this Digital Exclusive, we have a conversation with Pepper Lamb Comedy with Downstage Honolulu.

“Black Laughs Matter” at Downstage Honolulu is sold out for both Friday and Saturday night.

For anyone interested in purchasing online tickets for Saturday’s shows at 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. can click here…

Make sure to join the digital forum on Friday night after the show through their Instagram at @DownstageHNL.

COVID-19 Restrictions will be practiced like masks to enter, temperature checks, and sanitation stations.