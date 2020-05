Kisha with KM Dessert N’ Things is sharing her custom cookies she made for Hawaii’s first responders who are working through the coronavirus pandemic.

She also shares her passion for baking, graduation cookies, and how a personalized ‘sweet treat’ can brighten the day.

