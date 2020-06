Meet Omarlys with Guaiqueri Empanadas in Waikiki.

After losing her job from the coronavirus pandemic as a preschool educator, Omarlys decided to start her own business by pursuing her passion for cooking with family made recipes from Venezuela.

In this Instagram Live, we learn about the cooking style of Venezuelan empanadas and what’s next for Guaiqueri Empanadas .

