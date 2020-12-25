Did you receive a City Card? Here’s how to activate it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of Oahu residents waited weeks for their $500 City Card’s to arrive in the mail only to find issues with activating the card. While the funds must be used by Dec. 27, the City has set up some last-minute alternatives to try to help card holders access the funds.

The City announced it would be issuing the $500 cards in late November. Card holders were chosen from a pre-existing compromised of residents who have qualified for COVID-related aid in the past.

Those who did receive the cards were directed to call the 1-800-342-737 and told the money must be spent by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 27, right before CARES Act funding is expected to expire.

Many reported experiencing drop calls, long dial tones and other technical issues, which the City stated was a result of difficulties experienced by their mainland vendor, MoCaFi, due to a higher than expected call volume.

The City is now advising card holders to call the 1-800-342-7374 number during their operating hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Residents are told to leave a message if possible, but if that doesn’t work they have a few other options.

Alternative ways to activate the card include:

Call the second MoCaFi hotline at 877-827-7727.

Download the MoCaFi app where you will be able to activate your card.

Visit the MoCaFi website or click here.

If none of the above work, call the City’s COVID-19 call center at 768-2489. Leave a voicemail if possible.

Besides the strict timeline for when to use the card, the $500 can only be used to buy food and essentials at grocery and convenience stores. The card cannot be used to purchase bus passes or gift cards, but it can be used at places like Costco for existing members.

