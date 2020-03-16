Diana Ross Hawaii concert dates cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii-based concert promoter, Rick Bartalini Presents, deeply regrets that Diana Ross’ Hawaii concert dates have been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus. Ms. Ross was scheduled to perform May 9, 2020 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena and May 10 & 11, 2020 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MACC).

Tickets purchased online through ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded to the account holder’s credit card. For those who purchased their tickets in person:

Blaisdell Box Office (May 9 performance)

Please visit the venue for refunds:

777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, Hawaii

Open Monday through Saturday, 9AM – 5PM (closed Sundays and holidays)

Credit card purchases will be automatically refunded to the cardholder’s account. For refunds on cash purchases, please bring your ticket(s) to the MACC box office for a refund:

1 Cameron Way, Kahului, Hawaii

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM – 6PM (closed Sundays, Mondays, and holidays)

Rick Bartalini released the following statement: