Diamond Head Monument and Trail reopens to the public

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being closed for nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Diamond Head State Monument and Trail reopened to the public on Thursday, Dec. 17.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

During the closure, deferred maintenance projects were completed. This included painting of the fire control station and the stairs along the trail to the summit.

The park will be closed, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each week due to limited staffing, to assess health and safety protocols, and to conduct additional maintenance and upkeep.

Diamond Head will also be closed on Christmas and on New Years Day.

Diamond Head State Monument is free for Hawaii residents with a Hawaii State ID and $5 for non-residents.