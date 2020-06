DHHL’s COVID-19 rental assistance program to include UI lessees who lost their job due to pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has expanded its COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program to include Undivided Interest (UI) lessees who have lost income or their job as a result of COVID-19.

DHHL’s program provides eligible beneficiaries with rental assistance using the $7 million in Native

Hawaiian Housing Block Grant funds that were made available in accordance with the Native Hawaiian Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act and other federal laws.

In 2005, the UI Awards Program was launched to produce more homesteading opportunities to applicants on the DHHL Waiting List. The Department issued 1,434 UI leases that provided an undivided interest on the homelands while beneficiaries prepared for homeownership.

The Hawaiian Homes Commission approved the rental relief program’s expansion at its June board

meeting to the 814 remaining UI lessees.

In addition to the expanded offering to UI lessees, beneficiaries on the Department’s Applicant Waiting List as of Dec. 31, 2018, who have experienced a loss of income or job as a result of COVID19, are still eligible to apply.

Beneficiaries may receive assistance for the payment of their security deposit and/or rent for up to six months.

To apply for the program, beneficiaries will be required to provide a series of documentation to indicate a loss of income or job as a result of COVID-19.

Those interested in learning more should call AUW at 2-1-1. For more information on COVID-19

impacts on DHHL activities, click here.

THE LATEST ON KHON2