KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mortgage loans payments for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has been extended until March 31.

The loan payments starting in April were deferred due to the pandemic.

Those with loans have been notified of the deferral opportunity.

For information about DHHL loan deferrals, call (808) 620-9500.