Details on phone appointments for Hawaii residents seeking help with unemployment insurance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly 1,700 weekly phone appointments are available to Hawaii residents seeking assistance for general unemployment insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Employer Services inquiries and Adjudication.

Details were announced Thursday following the announcement that state unemployment offices will not reopen as planned on Sept. 7 due to the high COVID cases.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“The 1,692 appointments available weekly will facilitate resolution of all types of unemployment insurance and assistance issues while helping ensure the safety of our customers and staff during this current Delta-driven COVID-19 outbreak,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “The efficiencies of this new appointment system will allow us to provide higher service levels than an in-person approach.”

Claimants can schedule their appointments now for Adjudication. All others will be available to schedule on Aug. 24. Click here for more information.

Adjudication Telephone Appointments – 30-minute appointments will be offered Monday through Wednesday. The first appointment will be held on Aug. 23.

– 30-minute appointments will be offered Monday through Wednesday. The first appointment will be held on Aug. 23. General Unemployment Insurance Claims Telephone Appointments – 20-minute appointments will be offered Monday through Friday. The first appointment will be held on Sept. 7.

– 20-minute appointments will be offered Monday through Friday. The first appointment will be held on Sept. 7. Employer Services Telephone Appointments – 30-minute appointments will be offered Monday through Friday. The first appointment will be held on Sept. 7.

– 30-minute appointments will be offered Monday through Friday. The first appointment will be held on Sept. 7. PUA Telephone Appointments – 30-minute appointments will be offered Monday through Wednesday. The first appointment will be held on Sept. 7.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Appointments are restricted to the registered person on the appointment schedule.

For more information about unemployment insurance and other labor issues, click here.