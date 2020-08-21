Despite unprecedented circumstances, Saint Louis and USC linebacker Jordan Iosefa continues to trust the process

The 2020 college football season was set to be one of triumphant redemption for Saint Louis alum and Southern California redshirt senior middle linebacker Jordan Iosefa.

After earning a starting spot for the Trojans in 2018, two knee surgeries sidelined him for the 2019 season. Iosefa was targeting October as his return. But after the Pac-12 canceled its fall football season on Aug. 11 due to COVID-19 concerns, next spring is the more likely date for his next game.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Though disappointed for his teammates who have grinded year-round towards a full college football season, Iosefa says the extended offseason buys him more time to heal.

“Now let’s take a few steps back and let’s actually get this thing right, and so it’s actually really beneficial,” he told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Now I can focus on doing a lot more better things so I don’t rush into things where I could get hurt again. Really at the end of the day, it’s getting a lot better and now we’re just waiting to hear some news and go from there.”

Even though he hasn’t played in a game since 2018, Iosefa has garnered immense respect from his Trojan teammates. Although he was sidelined, he was one of the team’s captains in 2019. It was a responsibility he didn’t take lightly. In his role, he tried to maximize his teachings to younger teammates despite his physical limitations as he continued to rehab.

“To me, it was such a surreal feeling because 110 guys trusted me to lead them, a kid from Waipahu becoming a captain for one of the biggest universities in college football so it was definitely a blessing,” he said.

“First thing I did was help the freshman, guys like (Punahou alumni and current Trojans) Maninoa Tufono, Kaulana Makaula, local boys. Just helping them and making them feel like they’re at home. I would prepare as if I was starting that week and I would take down notes and notes and give some players looks like ‘this is what I found, this is what I see,’ these are some tips if you do this, do that. And on the field, just be as supportive as possible.”

Being a leader on and off the field for the Trojans has inspired Iosefa to impact his home community in the future. In March, he graduated from USC with a degree in non-governmental organizations and social change. One day, he hopes to start a nonprofit organization to help the youth of Waipahu.

“The one thing that my hometown (taught) me is like you’ve gotta fight for everything you’ve got. And so I’ll provide them with ‘look, this is an outlet. Not just football, not just sports, but you can do this and you can do that,” Iosefa says. “Waipahu High School for example, they’re doing really amazing things at that school, helping more socioeconomic children and families, kids who are first generation, helping them achieve their goals and going to college and so things along those lines that I want to be able to shed lights on and if I can, be able to touch them and touch the whole world.”