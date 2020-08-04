Despite uncertainty during pandemic, Hilo’s Reed Sunahara welcomes good news of son Rex signing NFL deal

As a University of Hawaii fan from afar, Hilo native and West Virginia women’s volleyball head coach Reed Sunahara was saddened to see the news of the Big West’s fall season getting canceled.

Sunahara took his Mountaineers team to the Stan Sheriff Center last fall where the team went 1-2 in the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge, including a four-set loss to the Rainbow Wahine. Now that the ‘Bows won’t take the Teraflex floor this fall, it certainly has disappointed many in the volleyball community.

“I’m a big UH fan so when I heard that, I was just kind of dumbfounded,” Sunahara told Khon2 sports director Rob DeMello. “What are you talking about, they’re not gonna have a season? I just feel bad for the players, the coaches, and more importantly, the fans because the fans are so great in Hawaii. It’s unfortunate.”

As for West Virginia, the Mountaineers compete in the Big 12 Conference, which has not formally announced a decision yet. However, an announcement could be made as early as Tuesday.

“Some days I’m optimistic, some days I’m like ‘I don’t know.’ I’m just confused but it’s out of our control,” Sunahara said. “And what I told my team, I said ‘Hey, we don’t want to help make the decision for them,’ because if everyone has the virus, it’s gonna be easy for them to say ‘Hey, we’re shutting this down.’ As long as their mindset is good and strong, then we can handle whatever’s thrown at us.”

In order to set a good example, Sunahara has done his best personally to take all necessary COVID-19 precautions. The former two-time All-American and three-time national champion at UCLA has also remained in good health to this day.

“First and foremost, I had to take care of myself because if I’m preaching ‘Hey, you guys gotta do this, you gotta do that’ and I’m not doing that, then they’re not gonna have the same respect or trust,” Sunahara said. “We were just checking in with our kids and making sure they were good.”

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have reached far and wide in the sports world. Sunahara’s son, Rex, completed his college eligibility as a long snapper for WVU’s football team in 2019. However, many of his workouts and in-person meetings were canceled due to the nature of the pandemic. In spite of that, Rex recently signed a deal as an undrafted free agent for the Miami Dolphins, joining Tua Tagovailoa and Kamu Grugier-Hill as the other players with Hawaii ties on the team. As uncertainty as the pandemic has caused, Rex’s signing is the rare nugget of good news that Reed and the rest of the family can celebrate.

“I was like ‘Oh, man.’ I just said keep your head up, keep working out, keep working hard, good things will happen,” Reed recalls telling his son as meetings with teams got canceled. “He calls me Monday morning and says ‘Hey, dad, the Dolphins want to fly me in.’ I said ‘What, for a tryout? I thought they don’t have tryouts.’ He said ‘No, they want to fly me in to see if they can sign me.’ It was like oh my God, this is what you dreamt of.

“On Saturday, he passed his physical and they signed him right there on the spot. And then they took him to the locker room and showed him his locker, and then he took and picture and sent it to me and said ‘Dad, I’m right next to Tua!’ I’m like, oh my God, this is unbelievable right? Just the Hawaii connection and all that stuff so it’s been a roller coaster ride but a great ride. Normally we don’t get good news from all this pandemic that’s happening but that’s the best news I’ve gotten.”