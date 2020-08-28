Despite playing the waiting game, Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro continues to work during what was supposed to be game week

If it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Hawaii football team would currently be on the mainland in advance of its season opener on Saturday at the University of Arizona.

Instead of kicking off what would have been the official start of the Todd Graham era at UH, the Rainbow Warriors still have yet to hold an official practice under their new head coach. But the team, led by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, has not dwelled on circumstances out of their control.

“We don’t really think about it right now. Yeah, we’d want to play this week, we was all hungry to play,” Cordeiro told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “We all wanted this season but I mean, we’re just focused on what we can control right now and that’s just working hard and just winning every day and just being ready.”

The waiting game is nothing new to Cordeiro. At Saint Louis, he sat behind Tua Tagovailoa for two years before getting his shot at being QB1 for the Crusaders as a senior in 2017. He made the most of it, leading the Men of Kalaepohaku to an unblemished 10-0 mark while winning the Cover2 Marcus Mariota Hawaii Player of the Year award.

“Just being patient. You just gotta be patient. If you’re not patient, then you’re just gonna rush and you’re gonna go, ‘Oh, I wanna do this, I wanna do that,’” Cordeiro said. “You just gotta be patient, just be ready and when you get the shot then just take it.”

During his two seasons in Manoa, Cordeiro has either sat behind or shared time with Cole McDonald at the quarterback spot. With McDonald now in the NFL, Cordeiro was set to be the unquestioned starter as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.

Regardless of if UH plays games in next spring, Cordeiro will still be a redshirt sophomore during the traditional 2021 season in the fall following the NCAA’s recent decision to not count games played during the 2020-2021 academic year against a player’s eligibility.

No matter when the ‘Bows play their next game, Cordeiro has had plenty of time to converse with new UH quarterback coach GJ Kinne. Although Cordeiro ran the run-and-shoot offense during his days at Saint Louis, as well as his first two seasons at Hawaii under Nick Rolovich and Craig Stutzmann, he says he’s adjusting smoothly to a new playbook under Kinne and Graham’s direction.

“Just talking to coach Kinne and just him coaching us up, it’s been really good. Just learning a new style of offense, it’s just really good for us quarterbacks to learn a variety of plays,” Cordeiro said. “Me and coach Kinne, we’ve been watching film, getting comfortable just to learn each other. New coach, we’re getting better and just working hard every day.”

The only exposure Kinne had to UH prior than becoming one of its coaches was during his maestro performance in the 2010 Hawaii Bowl, in which he guided a Graham-led Tulsa team to a 62-35 victory over the ‘Bows. Kinne passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Kinne went on to play in the NFL and CFL. Hawaii, which was ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll during the game, has not been ranked since.

“I never really remember but shoot, coach Kinne, every time he brings that game up,” Cordeiro joked.

For now, gameday will come and go without the ‘Bows having played this weekend. When the team eventually returns to the field, Cordeiro says fans can expect a show.

“Playing in front of Hawaii is just, you can’t really experience anything else. The fans out here, I love them and I can’t wait. I hope they’re ready because when we play, it’s gonna be exciting and we’re ready this year,” Cordeiro said. “I feel like our team is better than last year and we’re prepared and just working hard every day.”