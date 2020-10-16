Despite pandemic, three University of Hawaii campuses see a rise in enrollment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Student enrollment rose for the fall semester at several University of Hawaii campuses, school officials reported.
UH Manoa saw a 3.1% increase, which is the largest bump that it saw since 2016. Over at UH West Oahu, enrollment reached an all-time high with a 3.9% jump. At Kauai Community College, it saw a 6.4% gain.
Overall, however, across the 10-campus system, there was a small 0.8% decline from 49,977 students in 2019 to 49,594 students in 2020. UH said that nationally, the average decline in U.S. enrollment is 3%.
Here’s a look at the UH Fall 2020 enrollment numbers:
- UH System—49,594 students (-0.8%)
UH Universities | 24,358 (+1.9%)
- UH Manoa — 18,025 students (+3.1%)
- UH Hilo — 3,165 students (-6.1%)
- UH West Oahu — 3,168 (+3.9%)
UH Community Colleges | 25,236 students (-3.2%)
- Hawaii Community College — 2,430 students (-7.1%)
- Honolulu Community College — 3,378 students (-3.8%)
- Kapiolani Community College — 6,369 students (-1.8%)
- Kauai Community College — 1,461 students (+6.4%)
- Leeward Community College — 6,363 students (-3.1%)
- UH Maui College — 2,936 students (-1.9%)
- Windward Community College — 2,299 students (-8.8%)
The university added in a statement, “Despite enrollment being basically flat, tuition revenue systemwide is expected to be slightly lower due in part to fewer out-of-state students who pay higher tuition rates.”
