Despite pandemic, three University of Hawaii campuses see a rise in enrollment

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
university of hawaii uh manoa campus_122615

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Student enrollment rose for the fall semester at several University of Hawaii campuses, school officials reported.

UH Manoa saw a 3.1% increase, which is the largest bump that it saw since 2016. Over at UH West Oahu, enrollment reached an all-time high with a 3.9% jump. At Kauai Community College, it saw a 6.4% gain.

Overall, however, across the 10-campus system, there was a small 0.8% decline from 49,977 students in 2019 to 49,594 students in 2020. UH said that nationally, the average decline in U.S. enrollment is 3%.  

Here’s a look at the UH Fall 2020 enrollment numbers:

UH Universities | 24,358 (+1.9%)

UH Community Colleges | 25,236 students (-3.2%)

The university added in a statement, “Despite enrollment being basically flat, tuition revenue systemwide is expected to be slightly lower due in part to fewer out-of-state students who pay higher tuition rates.”

