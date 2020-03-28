Despite challenge, Campbell High School works to fight protective equipment shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — James Campbell High School has joined the cause in aiding the supply shortage of personal protective equipment.

In an official school tweet on March 27, JCHS says that its Academy of Science, Tech, Engineering, & Math (STEAM Academy) is 3D printing face shield equipment. They are also donating N95 masks. These items will be given to health care workers, said the school.

“We appreciate all of our health care professionals who are working to keep us healthy!” said the tweet.

KHON2 reached out online to the high school who told us that it’s trying to fill in the request for 5,000 face fields from its health care partners.

But here’s the challenge: it takes about six hours to print one face shield, the school revealed.

“And that is if everything goes correctly,” the high school added to KHON.

Ewa Makai Middle School was able to lend three 3D printers to JCHS, which the high school says will help make a dent in the request.

Despite the challenge ahead of them, the school says that they are just happy to help.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa, as well as the Mid-Pacific Institute, are some of the schools that are also working to help aid the supply shortage of personal protective equipment.