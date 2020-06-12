Despite canceled festivities, many paid tribute on King Kamehameha Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday, June 11, marks King Kamehameha Day.

It’s a day normally celebrated with a lei draping ceremony and a floral parade. But those events were canceled due to the pandemic.

However, this still didn’t stop many from leaving a tribute as they visited his statue in Downtown Honolulu. This included Misty Kelai, the Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Culture and Arts.

She brought her family to leave some lei for the king.

“I brought my mother today who’s almost 90-years-old to come and see and brought my whole family to chant and to honor Kamehameha.” said Kelai. “There’s new norms all over the world but what remains constant is our culture and our pride.”

The King Kamehameha Celebration Commission says that the decision to cancel was made so that the public can focus on their health.

